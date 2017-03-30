Metroplan sets public hearing on 30 Crossing

The controversial 30 Crossing project to fatten up seven miles of Interstate 30 from U.S. Highway 67 in North Little Rock to Interstate 530 in Little Rock will once again get a public hearing, thanks to a vote of the Metroplan board Wednesday. Board members made the decision at the request of Director Tab Townsell, who said the significance of the $650 million project demands greater outreach than simply seeking public comment in writing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.