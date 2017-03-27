LR leaders voice worry over uptick in...

LR leaders voice worry over uptick in violence

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: NWAonline

Little Rock police detectives stand at the scene Wednesday morning of an overnight homicide at 1314 W. 19th St. The city has had 15 homicides so far in 2017. Homicides and shootings in Little Rock are up this year compared with recent years, prompting concerns and calls for action from law enforcement and city officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) 59 min djc 19
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr VIKING POWER 20,936
News X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15) Mar 27 Monterray 6
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Mar 26 kennie23 38
Should the U.S. use drone strike's against Mega... Mar 26 Honestly 5
Ulysses gore jr Mar 16 Unique45 1
Chili's Mar 13 I love them 1
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,959,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC