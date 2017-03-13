Library collecting grocery bags to help homeless
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - One library in central Arkansas is making good use of plastic grocery bags that have been collecting in cabinets. The William F. Laman Public Central Library in North Little Rock asked residents to donate any extra plastic bags to the library so they can crochet mats for the homeless.
