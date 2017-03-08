Legislative bills focus on high-cost ...

Legislative bills focus on high-cost lenders

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: NWAonline

One lawmaker is trying to keep low-dollar, high-cost lenders out of Arkansas. Others offer bills that would put those lending practices in state law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr jersey city 20,895
Serious Flaw in Trumpcare 15 hr Capt Obvious 2
News Absences pile up for 1 LR city director 22 hr lol 1
News X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15) Mar 10 Earth Whisperer 3
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) Mar 9 Guest 1,775
Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15) Feb 25 fred 2
xfinity or at&t uverse Feb 19 LSSLSM 2
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,394 • Total comments across all topics: 279,514,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC