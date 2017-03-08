Knox Hamilton to 'Work It Out' in LR

Knox Hamilton to 'Work It Out' in LR

Arkansas' own Knox Hamilton - Cobo Copeland , Boots Copeland and Drew Buffington - celebrate the release of the new album, The Heights, with a show Saturday at the Rev Room. Central Arkansas trio Knox Hamilton's new album, The Heights , is an infectious blend of epic, indie pop-rock, and the band is celebrating its release with a Saturday show at the Rev Room.

