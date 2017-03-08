Judge keeps teen's case in adult court
A mentally disabled teenager seen in an Internet video getting his 3-year-old nephew to smoke a small cigar possibly laced with marijuana must be prosecuted as an adult, a Pulaski County circuit judge has ruled. Attorneys for Lamel Lamont Yancy, 17, of North Little Rock had asked Judge Leon Johnson to transfer his criminal charges to juvenile court for an opportunity at rehabilitation through programs and counseling offered to teen offenders.
