Judge keeps teen's case in adult court

Judge keeps teen's case in adult court

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

A mentally disabled teenager seen in an Internet video getting his 3-year-old nephew to smoke a small cigar possibly laced with marijuana must be prosecuted as an adult, a Pulaski County circuit judge has ruled. Attorneys for Lamel Lamont Yancy, 17, of North Little Rock had asked Judge Leon Johnson to transfer his criminal charges to juvenile court for an opportunity at rehabilitation through programs and counseling offered to teen offenders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr econ prof 20,883
Health Care services Available Mar 4 Nina 1
Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed. Mar 3 Male reg silver lab 2
Rip angela calhoun Mar 2 She is Satan 1
Woman found dead Mar 2 Resident 3
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... Feb 28 spocko 13
Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15) Feb 25 fred 2
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,732 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC