House panel rejects lawmaker exclusion in gun-training bill
Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville, speaks on House Bill 1249 during a committee meeting Tuesday about amendments to his gun measure. After endorsing legislation Tuesday to allow licensed and trained gun owners to carry at a host of public places, including the state Capitol, a panel of House lawmakers decided against exempting themselves from the proposed training requirements.
