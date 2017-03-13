House panel rejects lawmaker exclusio...

House panel rejects lawmaker exclusion in gun-training bill

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville, speaks on House Bill 1249 during a committee meeting Tuesday about amendments to his gun measure. After endorsing legislation Tuesday to allow licensed and trained gun owners to carry at a host of public places, including the state Capitol, a panel of House lawmakers decided against exempting themselves from the proposed training requirements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr WPWW 20,911
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Tue there 21
downtown Mon downtown 1
Chili's Mar 13 I love them 1
When you're not loved by a man Mar 13 PearlyWhites 9
Serious Flaw in Trumpcare Mar 12 Capt Obvious 2
News Absences pile up for 1 LR city director Mar 12 lol 1
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,588 • Total comments across all topics: 279,583,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC