House OKs bill to subject marijuana smoking to same limitations as tobacco
The Arkansas House of Representatives this morning approved legislation by Rep. Robin Lundstrum that would place limitations on the smoking of medical marijuana but not ban the practice outright, as an earlier version of the bill proposed. The vote was 88-0.
