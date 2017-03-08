Hot Springs, NLR are Faucett stops
Look for Adam Faucett at not just one but two Arkansas venues this weekend -- in Hot Springs and North Little Rock. Brian Martin & Friends, along with opening acts Nude Party and Pink Mexico, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Maxine's Live in Hot Springs.
