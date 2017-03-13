Hearing held in killing of NLR fireman
The North Little Rock man accused of killing a volunteer firefighter who was coming to his aid last year appeared in court Monday for a status hearing before his April trial. Mark Eugene Pruitt, 48, appeared in Judge Barry Sims' courtroom Monday morning on a charge of manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Ronald Jason Adams, a volunteer firefighter with the East Pulaski department and a lieutenant for the Sherwood Fire Department.
