Green Day's 28-song set gets audience up on its feet

For just under 2A1 2 hours and 28 songs Wednesday night at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, California bubblegum punk rockers Green Day had most every member of the crowd out of their seats and waving their hands as the band stormed through a career-spanning set. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, a bundle of energy and charisma, dressed in black with white polka dots on his shirt, worked the crowd like he was conducting a raging symphony, all the while nailing every note of pop punk classics like "Holiday," "When I Come Around" and "Basket Case" and a healthy selection from the band's latest album, Revolution Radio .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.