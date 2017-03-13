Good week for free eats for legislators

Good week for free eats for legislators

Read more: Arkansas Times

It's always a good week for freebies for the legislature. The free meal feedbag this week, not including special fetes for honored committees that don't hit the main calendar, includes: TUESDAY Lunch, noon, Capitol Hill Building, Arkansas Advanced Energy Association Reception, 4 p.m., CARTI Cancer Scenter, CARTI Foundation.

