Get appraisals, see old money at Arkansas show
A war bond issued in Little Rock in 1862 for 50 cents was part of a presentation at the February meeting of the Central Arkansas Coin Club. The club and the Arkansas Numismatic Society are holding the 70th Annual Coin Show from March 31-April 2 in Little Rock.
