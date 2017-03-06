Gene Anne Hunter

Gene Anne Hunter

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

She was born on Thursday, May 24, 1934, in North Little Rock, Ark., to the late Forest Marcellus Morris and Geneva Gunter Morris. Gene Anne loved her life of teaching for more than 30 years at the Putnam County School System as an English teacher as well as a counselor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Now_What- 20,876
Health Care services Available Mar 4 Nina 1
Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed. Mar 3 Male reg silver lab 2
Rip angela calhoun Mar 2 She is Satan 1
Woman found dead Mar 2 Resident 3
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... Feb 28 spocko 13
Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15) Feb 25 fred 2
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,908 • Total comments across all topics: 279,387,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC