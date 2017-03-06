Gene Anne Hunter
She was born on Thursday, May 24, 1934, in North Little Rock, Ark., to the late Forest Marcellus Morris and Geneva Gunter Morris. Gene Anne loved her life of teaching for more than 30 years at the Putnam County School System as an English teacher as well as a counselor.
