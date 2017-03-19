Franke's loses one of its own

A FLAVORFUL LIFE: For those who may have missed the news, Bill Franke, 67, a third-generation owner of one of Arkansas' oldest restaurants, Franke's Cafeteria, passed away last Sunday. Franke's grandfather C.A. began the business as a doughnut shop on Little Rock's West Capitol Avenue in 1919, followed by a bakery on West Third Street in 1922 and the first cafeteria at 115 W. Capitol in 1924, with another dining room around the corner at 511 Louisiana St. Through the years, Franke's expanded, with about a half-dozen locales in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Hot Springs and Fort Smith.

