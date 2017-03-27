Forecast of storms includes tornadoes
Another round of storms forecast for the state this afternoon through Thursday has the potential for damaging winds, severe thunderstorms and hail, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in North Little Rock said. There is also a possibility of the formation of tornadoes that may be "embedded" in the system as it crosses the state, Weather Service meteorologist Dennis Cavanaugh said.
