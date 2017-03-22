Folky Steel Wheels to roll into SoMa

Folky Steel Wheels to roll into SoMa

The Steel Wheels will perform at 8 p.m. today at South on Main in Little Rock. Tickets are $36.25, $34 and $23.25.

