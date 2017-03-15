Fatal accident on Main Street bridge

Two people were killed in a wrong-way accident on the north end of the Main Street bridge this afternoon, forcing closure of the bridge to traffic for investigation of the accident. Our news partner KARK has this account : A pickup truck driver and a bicyclist are both dead after colliding in an accident on the Main St. Bridge Wednesday afternoon, the North Little Rock Police Department says.

