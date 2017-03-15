Fatal accident on Main Street bridge
Two people were killed in a wrong-way accident on the north end of the Main Street bridge this afternoon, forcing closure of the bridge to traffic for investigation of the accident. Our news partner KARK has this account : A pickup truck driver and a bicyclist are both dead after colliding in an accident on the Main St. Bridge Wednesday afternoon, the North Little Rock Police Department says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|That One White Guy
|20,920
|Ulysses gore jr
|2 hr
|Unique45
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Mar 14
|there
|21
|downtown
|Mar 13
|downtown
|1
|Chili's
|Mar 13
|I love them
|1
|When you're not loved by a man
|Mar 13
|PearlyWhites
|9
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Mar 12
|Capt Obvious
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC