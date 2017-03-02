Fast Forward

Midday walk across the bridge: Break out the greenery for the annual Irish Cultural Society of Arkansas St. Patrick's Day Parade, 1 p.m. March 11. The route goes from Third and Rock streets in Little Rock to Sixth and Main streets in North Little Rock. Along the way, there will be clowns, Irish wolfhounds, dancers, floats and music.

