Fast Forward
Midday walk across the bridge: Break out the greenery for the annual Irish Cultural Society of Arkansas St. Patrick's Day Parade, 1 p.m. March 11. The route goes from Third and Rock streets in Little Rock to Sixth and Main streets in North Little Rock. Along the way, there will be clowns, Irish wolfhounds, dancers, floats and music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Tom
|20,861
|Rip angela calhoun
|12 hr
|She is Satan
|1
|Woman found dead
|17 hr
|Resident
|3
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|iP addresses can be traced
|Feb 27
|Lavey
|4
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|6
|Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15)
|Feb 25
|fred
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC