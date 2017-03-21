Exits cost VA home 9 workers

Nine Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs employees have resigned or been terminated since Christmas from their posts at the state's newly built nursing home for veterans. The departures from the Arkansas State Veterans Home at North Little Rock are the director of nursing, the recreational activities supervisor, the minimum data set coordinator, the business office manager and five nurses.

