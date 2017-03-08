Ex-archivist Rogers admits to fraud
John Rogers, the former photo archivist from North Little Rock, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud Monday in federal court in Chicago, according to the court clerk's office. His attorney, Blake Hendrix of Little Rock, said "it is way too early to tell" what sentence Rogers will receive.
