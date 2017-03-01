Escapee caught by U.S. Marshals
A man who escaped from Rivendell Behavioral Health Services of Arkansas in Benton on Feb. 5 was located by U.S. Marshals Wednesday. Courtney Zyronne Johnson, 20, of North Little Rock had been an inmate in the Lonoke County Detention Center for charges of aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and theft of property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Tom
|20,861
|Rip angela calhoun
|6 hr
|She is Satan
|1
|Woman found dead
|11 hr
|Resident
|3
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Tue
|spocko
|13
|iP addresses can be traced
|Mon
|Lavey
|4
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|6
|Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15)
|Feb 25
|fred
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC