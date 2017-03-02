Entertainment Notes

"Nature in Print: Arkansas Printmakers Exploring the Natural World," including works by Arkansas printmaker Daniella Napolitano , is on display at Wildwood Park for the Arts. A reception, 6-8 p.m. today, marks the official opening of "Nature in Print: Arkansas Printmakers Exploring the Natural World," works by Arkansas printmakers Miranda Young, Daniella Napolitano and Sarah Burns, on display in the Galleries at Wildwood, Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock.

