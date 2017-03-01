Education notebook
Two Little Rock School District educators are candidates for president of the Arkansas Education Association, which is the state's largest teacher and educational support staff union. Carol Fleming, a speech-language specialist at Pulaski Heights Middle School, and Cathy Koehler, a library media specialist most recently at Baseline Elementary School, are vying for the position held by Brenda Robinson, whose term in the statewide office will expire later this year.
