Education notebook

Two Little Rock School District educators are candidates for president of the Arkansas Education Association, which is the state's largest teacher and educational support staff union. Carol Fleming, a speech-language specialist at Pulaski Heights Middle School, and Cathy Koehler, a library media specialist most recently at Baseline Elementary School, are vying for the position held by Brenda Robinson, whose term in the statewide office will expire later this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.