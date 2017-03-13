Driver, biker ID'd in fatal bridge crash
North Little Rock police said a man released from prison Tuesday was driving a stolen pickup when he struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday on the Main Street bridge. Police said John Fitzgerald Blanks, 53, drove a Ford F-150 the wrong way onto the northbound side of the bridge about 2:30 p.m. and struck Ricky Anderson, 52, of North Little Rock, as Anderson was riding a bicycle north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|gotcha
|20,900
|Ulysses gore jr
|8 hr
|Unique45
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Mar 14
|there
|21
|downtown
|Mar 13
|downtown
|1
|Chili's
|Mar 13
|I love them
|1
|When you're not loved by a man
|Mar 13
|PearlyWhites
|9
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Mar 12
|Capt Obvious
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC