Driver, biker ID'd in fatal bridge crash

North Little Rock police said a man released from prison Tuesday was driving a stolen pickup when he struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday on the Main Street bridge. Police said John Fitzgerald Blanks, 53, drove a Ford F-150 the wrong way onto the northbound side of the bridge about 2:30 p.m. and struck Ricky Anderson, 52, of North Little Rock, as Anderson was riding a bicycle north.

