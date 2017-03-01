Drageoke at Sway
Get a preview of what you're in for at The Studio Theatre's production of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" with Drageoke , 9 p.m. at Sway. The Old State House Museum hosts Arkansas-centric trivia at Stone's Throw Brewing, 6:30 p.m., free.
