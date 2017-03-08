Downtowns to go green for St. Patrick's parade
Little Rock and North Little Rock will take on a green glow during the Irish Cultural Society of Arkansas' St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday. For a few of hours every year, the streets of downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock turn various shades of green as a little piece of the Natural State celebrates the Emerald Isle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|4 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|3
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|Guest
|1,775
|Health Care services Available
|Mar 4
|Nina
|1
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Mar 3
|Male reg silver lab
|2
|Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15)
|Feb 25
|fred
|2
|xfinity or at&t uverse
|Feb 19
|LSSLSM
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC