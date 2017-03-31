Disparate interests of large, small marijuana business hopefuls on display at public rules hearing

Over 200 people packed an auditorium at Little Rock's Bowen School of Law on Friday afternoon to deliver comments on draft rules that will govern the licensing and regulation of Arkansas's new medical marijuana industry. The joint hearing was held by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission - which will distribute licenses to dispensaries, cultivation facilities and other marijuana-related businesses such as transporters and processors - and the Alcoholic Beverage Control board, which will oversee those businesses' operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.