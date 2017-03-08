Dardanelle OKs monitoring system
The Dardanelle City Council approved a monitoring system and a resolution, and renewed a water sales contract during its regular meeting Monday at City Hall. Aldermen approved a SCATA monitoring system for the sewer lift stations and sewer treatment plant in the amount of $23,671 from Serv-Atron in North Little Rock.
