Crowder headlines Christian music super-tour
The concert, at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, will feature acts including Britt Nicole, Tenth Avenue North, Andy Mineo, Colton Dixon, Thousand Foot Krutch, and hosts NewSong. Featuring: Crowder, Britt Nicole, Tenth Avenue North, Andy Mineo, Colton Dixon, Thousand Foot Krutch, NewSong.
