Clock ticking on resolving I-30 job s...

Clock ticking on resolving I-30 job scope

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: NWAonline

The time for regional leaders to reach key decisions on the scope of the Interstate 30 corridor project is fast approaching, the top official at Metroplan says. Tab Townsell, executive director of the long-range transportation planning agency for central Arkansas, said an amendment to the region's long-range transportation plan outlining the scope of the project likely will go to the agency's board next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 39 min Thomas 20,924
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Sat Now_What- 22
News X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15) Fri Longhaul 5
Ulysses gore jr Thu Unique45 1
downtown Mar 13 downtown 1
Chili's Mar 13 I love them 1
When you're not loved by a man Mar 13 PearlyWhites 9
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,027 • Total comments across all topics: 279,658,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC