CHI St. Vincent Moves Neuroscience In...

CHI St. Vincent Moves Neuroscience Institute to North Little Rock

Thursday

CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock announced on Wednesday that is renovating its North Little Rock campus for $10 million over the next 18 months to move its Arkansas Neuroscience Institute there.

