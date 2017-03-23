Chamber-Backed Marijuana Bill Awaiting Governor's Signature
A bill backed by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce to amend the state's new medical marijuana law has passed both houses of the Legislature and needs the governor's signature to become law.
