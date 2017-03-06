CBC offers Veteran Education Grant
Central Baptist College will offer a tuition discount for retirees and veterans of the armed forces through a Veteran Education Grant. "All veterans, active duty, guard or reserve members of the military that are receiving service-related benefits are eligible for the tuition discount," CBC officials said in a news release.
