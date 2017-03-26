Business People

Business People

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: NWAonline

The University of Central Arkansas announced the hiring of Mindy Pipkin as the associate general counsel/compliance officer for the university. The Arkansas Energy Education Foundation elected the following officers: President Andy Miller , Southwestern Energy, Little Rock; and Secretary Bill Hanna , Hanna Oil & Gas, Fort Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should the U.S. use drone strike's against Mega... 5 hr Honestly 5
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) 9 hr guest 14
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Ha Hair 20,932
News Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06) 20 hr Megan 3
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Sat Guest 37
Ulysses gore jr Mar 16 Unique45 1
Chili's Mar 13 I love them 1
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,721 • Total comments across all topics: 279,831,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC