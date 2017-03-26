Business People
The University of Central Arkansas announced the hiring of Mindy Pipkin as the associate general counsel/compliance officer for the university. The Arkansas Energy Education Foundation elected the following officers: President Andy Miller , Southwestern Energy, Little Rock; and Secretary Bill Hanna , Hanna Oil & Gas, Fort Smith.
