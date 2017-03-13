Bicyclist, driver killed in Arkansas wrong-way crash
Authorities say two people were killed after a pickup truck traveling the wrong direction on a busy central Arkansas bridge crashed into a bicyclist. North Little Rock police said Thursday that 52-year-old bicyclist Ricky Anderson and the driver of the truck were killed in the Wednesday afternoon crash on the Main Street bridge.
