Bicyclist, driver killed in Arkansas ...

Bicyclist, driver killed in Arkansas wrong-way crash

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Authorities say two people were killed after a pickup truck traveling the wrong direction on a busy central Arkansas bridge crashed into a bicyclist. North Little Rock police said Thursday that 52-year-old bicyclist Ricky Anderson and the driver of the truck were killed in the Wednesday afternoon crash on the Main Street bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15) 3 hr Longhaul 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr gotcha 20,900
Ulysses gore jr 21 hr Unique45 1
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Mar 14 there 21
downtown Mar 13 downtown 1
Chili's Mar 13 I love them 1
When you're not loved by a man Mar 13 PearlyWhites 9
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,076 • Total comments across all topics: 279,622,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC