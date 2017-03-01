Bay woman fined after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud
JONESBORO, AR - A Bay woman pleaded guilty Thursday to Medicaid fraud. Hannah Riggs, 24, pleaded guilty in Pulaski County Circuit Court and was sentenced to pay a $17,564.88 fine to the Arkansas General Fund and $5,854.96 in restitution to the Arkansas Medicaid Program.
