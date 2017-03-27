Author tells of Arkansas women feedin...

Author tells of Arkansas women feeding, clothing WWI troops

Author Elizabeth Hill gives a lecture on her book "Faithful to Our Tasks: Arkansas's Women and the Great War" on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the historic P.J. Ahern Home in Texarkana. Next month marks the United States' centennial anniversary entrance into World War I - a war not often studied and one not won by brave men alone, but brave women as well.

