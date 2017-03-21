Arkansas Man Accused of Taking 388 Quarters From Laundromat
Police in North Little Rock have accused a 31-year-old man of taking 388 quarters from dryers at a laundromat. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Jarad Paul Hughes is accused of collecting $97 worth of quarters from three dryers where coin drawers had been broken into.
