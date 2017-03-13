Arkansas judge drops 2 fraud counts; time ran out

Citing the statute of limitations, a federal judge has thrown out two charges against two Little Rock men accused of falsely claiming a construction company they operated was headed by a service-disabled veteran in order to receive millions of dollars in government contracts. The dismissal of two counts of major fraud against Ross Alan Hope and Mikel Kullander still leaves each of the men facing three counts of major fraud, 24 counts of wire fraud and one count of wire-fraud conspiracy.

