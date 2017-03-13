Apartment pitch takes next step

A 162-unit apartment complex planned for the center of North Little Rock's downtown will be built as a "fit" to the surrounding neighborhood for residents to "work, live, play" and contribute to the community, North Little Rock Planning Commission members heard Tuesday afternoon. The Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a site-plan review that showed the outside of the buildings, landscaping and lot dimensions on the vacant Prime Quality Feeds mill site between East Fourth and East Fifth streets and Poplar and Magnolia streets.

