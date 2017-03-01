Actor John Travolta encourages North Little Rock cast of Hairspray
An Arkansas high school theater department got a message of support for their recently performed musical from a Hollywood actor who starred in the movie version. Actor John Travolta sent a video message to the theater department at North Little Rock High School, wishing them the best in their performance of Hairspray .
