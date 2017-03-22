2 medical-pot bills fall in House, Senate
Rep. Douglas House speaks Monday afternoon against House Bill 1392, which would ban the use of medical marijuana in food and drink. Also on the House floor was Rep. Robin Lundstrum , who sponsored the bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|3 hr
|Now_What-
|31
|naacp
|4 hr
|truth
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Terrance
|20,919
|Central Arkansas Water CEO Tad Bohannon Keeps R...
|19 hr
|NOTHAPPY
|1
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Tue
|Capt Obvious
|4
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|Tue
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Gang Leader Found Guilty (Feb '06)
|Tue
|lol
|6
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC