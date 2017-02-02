Yesterdays

Yesterdays

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

J. P. Pierce, who has been attending his father at Damascus for several weeks, came home last night. The elder Pierce was seriously injured in an automobile accident and for several days it was thought he could not recover, but he is now improving.

