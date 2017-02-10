Waive bid to fix ballpark, city asks

A request is being made for the North Little Rock City Council to waive formal bidding requirements and authorize up to $52,000 for waterline repair and drainage improvements at Dickey-Stephens Park in time for the Arkansas Travelers' baseball season.

