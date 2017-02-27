Vets turn wood, yarn into healing arts

Vets turn wood, yarn into healing arts

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

In a hallway at the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center in North Little Rock, veteran Diane Bishop holds her crocheted work she titled Pigs on a Blanket, which she will enter in this year's Veterans Creative Arts Festival. When the small group of veterans rolled into the room full of wood-turning lathes at North Little Rock's veterans hospital, they saw a distraction, a change of scenery from their hospital beds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
iP addresses can be traced 1 hr Lavey 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Marta 20,853
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... 11 hr Battle Tested 11
News Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant 12 hr spytheweb 6
Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15) Feb 25 fred 2
xfinity or at&t uverse Feb 19 LSSLSM 2
Cops at hooters Jan 31 thats funny 3
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,199,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC