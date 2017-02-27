Vets turn wood, yarn into healing arts
In a hallway at the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center in North Little Rock, veteran Diane Bishop holds her crocheted work she titled Pigs on a Blanket, which she will enter in this year's Veterans Creative Arts Festival. When the small group of veterans rolled into the room full of wood-turning lathes at North Little Rock's veterans hospital, they saw a distraction, a change of scenery from their hospital beds.
