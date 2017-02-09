VA calling for submissions to Veteran Arts Festival
Submissions are due no later than Wednesday, March 1. The North Little Rock competition will be held Wednesday, March 8, at the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center on historic Fort Roots. The Little Rock competition will be held Monday, March 13, at the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital.
