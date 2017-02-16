Two pot measures zip through House

Two pot measures zip through House

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: NWAonline

Rep. Douglas House asks a question Monday on the House floor before presenting a pair of bills, House Bill 1371 and House Bill 1298, concerning the ownership and licensing of medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities. A pair of medical marijuana bills that sputtered through a committee last week passed with little opposition in a House vote on Monday.

