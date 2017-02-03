Terraforma Buys NLR Riverfront Land f...

Terraforma Buys NLR Riverfront Land for Entertainment District

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

Terraforma LLC of Maumelle announced Friday that it has purchased, through Smarthouse Way LLC, 5.6 acres along the Arkansas River at the foot of the under-contruction Broadway Bridge from the city of North Little Rock for $2.6 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
should the strap be brought back to the arkansa... 2 hr guest 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Game on 20,807
Cops at hooters Jan 31 thats funny 3
Don Henley concert Jan 31 Curious 1
church of satan Jan 27 Kennie23 4
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec '16 Deplorableknuckle... 2
News A changed Helena to lead schools Dec '16 Paylur 2
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,528,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC