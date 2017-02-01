Tax cut for vets advances

Sens. Jane English , Trent Garner and Missy Irvin on Tuesday present a bill to exempt military personnel from paying state income taxes on their retirement benefits. A bill that would exempt military retirement benefits from income taxes and cut the special excise tax on soft-drink syrup cleared the Arkansas Senate on Tuesday without a dissenting vote after Senate Republican leader Jim Hendren said he disagrees with Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist's characterization of the measure as a tax increase.

